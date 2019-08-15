How Kirby Howell-Baptiste Wound Up Taking Over TV

If the name Kirby Howell-Baptiste doesn't ring a bell just yet, give it time. Her face, however, certainly should.

With the arrival of Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry's new CBS All Access series Why Women Kill on Thursday, Aug. 15, the scene-stealing actress makes the much-deserved leap from supporting to lead actress, capping off a ubiquitous past few years that have seen her pop up in just about every buzzed-about series there is. In 2019 alone, she's had key roles in The Good Place, Barry and Veronica Mars. Not too shabby.

The omnipresence may seem sudden, but the 32-year-old London native insists that it wasn't meant to be this way.

"It's been three years of work that all kind of came out at once," she told W Magazine in July. "I'm actually quite selective about the jobs that I pick but it just so happens that these things hit really hard in a very small window of time."