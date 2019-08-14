America's Got Talent Judges on What Makes Kodi Lee So Special

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Aug. 14, 2019 11:00 AM
Kodi Lee is the name on everyone's lips. The America's Got Talent contestant wowed the panel with his audition and received the Golden Buzzer from new judge Gabrielle Union, and his first live show performance topped the list for the panel, which includes Union, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Julianne Hough.
"Kodi Lee just, I think, won the world tonight," Mandel told E! News' Will Marfuggi.
Lee sang "Bridge Over Troubled Water."
"I said he was our bridge over troubled water because the world is a troubled place and what a great respite just listening to this kid," Mandel said.
But it wasn't all tears and happy feelings on America's Got Talent, especially when Bir Khalsa took the stage.
"Sharp objects and chainsaws and melons and ice shouldn't really all be in the same room," Mandel said. "Nobody got hurt during tonight's performance."
Hough said, "it's the most terrifying thing to watch."
"Especially because you're like, ‘Am I kind responsible for this because I'm a part of this show?' Like, what is happening?" Hough said. But at the end of the day, that's what America's Got Talent is about, she said, "doing the most crazy, risk-taking adventurous thing you could do."
Click play on the video above to hear more from Hough and Mandel, as well as Union and Cowell's thoughts about Kodi Lee and the night's big acts.
America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
