Saint West Is Really Living Up To His Name: See His Most Charming Photos

Saint West is such a charmer!

Kim Kardashian posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday a new photo of her and husband Kanye West's eldest son, who is 3 and 1/2 years old. In the pic, Saint is wearing a blue shirt and black pants and kneeling next to a large bamboo orchid houseplant while flashing the peace sign.

"This boy right here really lives up to his name!" Kim wrote.

Saint is Kim and Kanye's second child and first son. The two are also parents to daughters North West, 6, and Chicago West, 1 and 1/2, and 3-month-old son Psalm West.

Kim has occasionally posted photos of the children, including charming moments with Saint, who she often calls Sainty, showing him cuddling his siblings and other family members, including the reality star's brother Rob Kardashian.

"Saint said he's gonna pretend to sleep with his brother. He always wants a pic to capture every moment. You have no idea how sweet my boys are!" Kim wrote on Instagram in July.

In March, Kim told her fans on Twitter, "Saint is my twin personality."