Who Killed Bryce Walker? The 13 Reasons Why Season 3 Trailer Runs Down the Suspects

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Aug. 14, 2019 7:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
13 Reasons Why Season 3

Netflix

The question everyone will be asking: Who killed Bryce Walker?

The final trailer for 13 Reasons Why season three is here and everyone is a suspect in the death of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice).

"It's my wish to find the person who killed my son," Justin's mom, Nora Walker (Brenda Strong), says to the police.

Bryce's Liberty High classmates all seem to have a motive. There's Jessica (Alisha Boe), Tyler (Devin Druid) and even Clay (Dylan Minnette).

"You don't know everything, OK, Clay?" Justin (Brandon Flynn) says in the intense trailer below. There's also Zach (Ross Butler), Montgomery (Timothy Granaderos) and Tony (Christian Navarro) who are all under scrutiny. But the biggest bombshell in the trailer is that it looks like Clay is being set up as Bryce's killer.

Watch

Breaking Down 13 Reasons Why Season 3 Trailer

"This whole f—king world is better without him in it," Clay says.

Click play on the trailer above to see the full preview.

"I'm scared," Jessica says.

This is the first season without Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker, the character that sparked the series after she took her own life and left her reasons for committing suicide—her reasons why—on cassette tapes to be passed around to her classmates.

Netflix's official description of the new season: "Everyone has their reasons...The secrets at Liberty High run deep, and in the aftermath of the Homecoming game all of the friends have something to hide. As the mystery of his death engulfs the town, there are numerous suspects in focus. But were any of them truly capable of murder? And who is the new girl? Police are determined to get to the truth, but with a web of secrets and lies this tangled, will anyone be found guilty?"

The cast of season three also includes Miles Heizer, Anne Winters, Steven Weber, Amy Hargreaves, Grace Saif, Bex Taylor Klaus and Tyler Barnhardt.

13 Reasons Why Season 3

Netflix

Bryce

The central mystery of the season is all about Bryce's death.

13 Reasons Why Season 3

Netflix

Friends or Enemies?

The central mystery of the penultimate season involves Bryce Walker's murder.

13 Reasons Why Season 3

Netflix

Alex

Miles Heizer is back as Alex.

Article continues below

13 Reasons Why Season 3

Netflix

Justin

Brandon Flynn returns as Justin in season three.

13 Reasons Why Season 3

Netflix

Mrs. Walker

Brenda Strong plays Bryce's mother.

13 Reasons Why Season 3

Netflix

Montgomery

Bryce's one-time pal, Montgomery (Timothy Granaderos) is also a suspect.

Article continues below

13 Reasons Why Season 3

Netflix

Tyler

Devin Druid's Tyler is also a suspect in Bryce's murder.

13 Reasons Why Season 3

Netflix

Deputy Standall

Mark Pellegrino returns as Deputy Standall, Alex's father.

13 Reasons Why Season 3

Netflix

Jessica and Casey

Bex Taylor Klaus joins the cast as Casey

Article continues below

13 Reasons Why Season 3

Netflix

Chloe

Anne Winters as Chloe.

13 Reasons Why Season 3

Netflix

Clay

Dylan Minnette's Clay is a prime suspect in Bryce's murder.

13 Reasons Why Season 3

Netflix

Tony

Christian Navarro returns as Tony.

Article continues below

13 Reasons Why Season 3

Netflix

Jessica

Alisha Boe returns as Jessica in season three.

13 Reasons Why Season 3

Netflix

Zach

Ross Butler returns as Zach in season three.

13 Reasons Why season three drops on Netflix on Friday, Aug. 23. Don't fret, season four is already in the works, but it will be the show's last.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please call Lifeline at 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 13 Reasons Why , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , VG

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.