Ciara's Girl Power Message to Her Daughter Will Inspire You to Chase Your Dreams

Instagram
Ciara is encouraging girls everywhere to level up—including her own daughter
On Tuesday, the Grammy winner announced her and her husband Russell Wilson's latest acquisition: the Seattle Sounders FC. The songstress and her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband joined the team's ownership group, which also includes Macklemore and others, and are now celebrating, in Ciara's words, "a day I'll always cherish!"
"@DangeRussWilson & I are happy to announce we're Team Owners of the Seattle @SoundersFC one of the best soccer franchises in the world!" she tweeted on Tuesday. "Can't wait for our kids to grow up loving Soccer! Family is everything! Football &Futbol is Family! #SoundersIsFamily."
"We are fired up about the Seattle Sounders because it's our home. It's the place we get to raise our kids and the place we are forever connected to," the couple said in a joint statement. "We want to have the world's best soccer players play here in Seattle and win championships! As we do that, we also want to have a major impact on our community through one of the world's best sports by teaching and demonstrating a healthy lifestyle, winning habits, sportsmanship and ultimately a Why Not You Attitude. This is just the beginning of what we plan to do together in the world of sports and entertainment."
Ciara also used the milestone moment as a special lesson for her little girl, 2-year-old Sienna.
"Baby Girl, You will be able to do anything you put your mind to if you simply believe! Never walk in a room thinking of what you can't do because of your gender! If you think it, it's possible. If you dream it, it's possible. If you believe it, it's possible. It's that simple," she shared on social media along with a sweet video of the youngster kicking a soccer ball into the net.
Ciara continued, "There's only a small handful of female owners of any Major League Sports team, and I'm proud to be one of them! You are next baby girl! I have no doubt that by the time you're my age, there will be many more!"
As the star concluded her message, she used a simple, but powerful phrase: "#whynotyou."
"Go Si Si mama! Baby Girl You're Next!" she encouraged. "And to every girl in this world, you can do anything you want to do and be anything you want to be! It truly possible if you believe. #WhyNotYou #GirlGang."