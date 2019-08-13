The Bachelor Australia’s Matt Agnew Reveals His Very Obvious Codename for the Winner

Talk about a kiss from a rose…

Matt Agnew has revealed he uses a special codename for the winner of The Bachelor Australia—who he's still happily in love with.

In an interview with Studio 10's Denise Scott on Wednesday, the astrophysicist was asked if he had the winner's name saved as anything cryptic in his phone.

"Something to do with roses?" Denise suggested, with Matt replying simply, "Just Rose."

So there you have it.

Matt's not the first Bachelor star to opt for a secret codename. In 2017, suitor Matty J called winner Laura Byrne 'Cindy' in his phone, while Laura chose the code name 'Derek' for him.