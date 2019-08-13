Why Jay-Z’s NFL Partnership Could Mean Another Beyoncé Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jay-Z has scored a touchdown with his latest partnership.

The 49-year-old business mogul and beloved rapper is joining forces with the NFL, the Washington Post reports. This partnership would reportedly allow Jay-Z to be the "live music entertainment strategist," which means he'd have a hand in picking entertainment for NFL events. Additionally, the publication shares he would be closely connected to the league's activism efforts.

Of their new deal, he and his agency, Roc Nation, are co-producers of the Super Bowl halftime show. However, the NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, made it clear that Jay-Z doesn't have plans to perform, at least not anytime soon, during the halftime show.

"He was very quick to say that he does not want this to be about him performing, that it was broader than that," Goodell said, according the Post. "It quickly went beyond that. Do I hope he'll perform in the Super Bowl sometime in the next several years? Yes. But I think we'll all know if that time comes. He'll know in particular."