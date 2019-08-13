Michael Gandolfini Reveals the ''Hardest Part'' of Taking On Late Father's Iconic Sopranos Role

Michael Gandolfini is revealing how stepping into his father's shoes helped him to get through the tough "grieving process."

When his father, James Gandolfini, died in June 2013, the then-14-year-old hardly knew how to process the shocking death. Sadly enough, the Gandolfini family was vacationing in Rome at the time of the 51-year-old's ill-fated heart attack.

In the days after James' passing, a friend suggested to Michael that he take acting classes as a form of therapy, according to an interview with Esquire. Michael shares, "From the first day, I fell in love with it. It actually started my grieving process with my dad."

But as opportunities started arising, including a role in The Deuce, he found himself faced with a "difficult" decision. David Chase revealed he was planning on making a film about Tony Soprano's younger years, a role that Michael would be well-suited for. But there was a slight dilemma—Michael says he had never even seen the show before auditioning.