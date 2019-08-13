Ben Higgins Reveals the Special Moment He Knew Girlfriend Jessica Clarke "Loves Me"

When you know, you know!

It's no secret that Ben Higgins is crazy about his girlfriend Jessica Clarke. Whether posting photos with his leading lady on Instagram or praising her on his iHeartRadio podcast, The Bachelor star is enjoying this chapter of his romantic life.

But while experiencing Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti's wedding in Rhode Island over the weekend, Ben experienced a special moment that further proves these two are the real deal.

On a new episode of his Almost Famous podcast, the Generous Coffee founder was asked if there was a time during the wedding celebrations where he imagined his own wedding. The answer may surprise you.

"Here's where it hit me. I don't know if I looked over and said it to her but I was pretty emotional right away when it came to the wedding. Ashley walked down and Jared saw her…and it hit me that this is the moment she has been waiting for and this is a miracle coming true," Ben explained. "I started crying, I started crying pretty good and Jess looked up at me and she took my hand and just squeezed it and just sat and looked forward."