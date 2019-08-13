New Babies and Old Threats of Divorce on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Jenny's alone, Deavan is alone, Karine might as well be alone and Tiffany, well, she's fearing for her safety. All this on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Corey and Evelin and Laura and Aladin weren't featured in the Monday, Aug. 12 episode of the TLC reality series.

In Brazil, Paul and Karine made their way to their new house, but with Karine pregnant and Paul still without his proper papers to work and ability to speak Portuguese, money is getting tight. Cameras followed Paul as he asked for work "under the table." As you might have guessed, it didn't go very well. While arguing about money, Paul ran away into the rain and sat in some type of structure. A chicken coop? A dog house? A kid's playhouse? It's unclear, but while there, he kept telling himself to calm down. If she wanted him to, Paul told Karine he'd leave her.