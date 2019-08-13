Why The Bachelor Australia's Abbie Almost Quit the Series

The most hyped episode of The Bachelor Australia is almost here.

A promo for Wednesday night's instalment promises a dramatic contestant showdown after Abbie informs Matt that a bachelorette (believed to be Monique) called him a "dog c--t and a disrespectful pig".

The ensuing drama leads a fed-up Matt to declare the night had been "a tremendous waste of time" and walk out of the mansion.

As Abbie revealed in an interview with TV Week, the mansion blow-up left her feeling distraught for three days—and even the Bachelor crew were concerned.

"I wasn't coping," she said. "I had to call the psychologist, and the minders were a bit worried. I didn't eat for three days. I just slept and cried. I really wasn't well."