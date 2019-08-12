Liam Hemsworth Confirms Split From Miley Cyrus: "I Wish Her Nothing But Health and Happiness"

Liam Hemsworth is speaking out following his breakup with Miley Cyrus.

The Hunger Games star took to Instagram late Monday to address the speculation surrounding his split with the "Mother's Daughter" singer. Alongside a photo of a beach at sunset, Hemsworth wrote, "Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward."

"This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets," he continued. "Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."