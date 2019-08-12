KJ Apa Reveals the A-Lister Who Reigns Supreme in His Heart at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards

KJ Apa is revealing who his teenage crush is—and will always be.

It turns out that Jessica Alba is the A-lister who stole the actor's heart when he was just a teenage boy. The Riverdale star made the confession at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Hermosa Beach, where the sun was shining and the stars were spilling the tea.

But as deep as his affection may run for Jessica, his knowledge of the star's personal life isn't as vast. The New Zealand native didn't even know that the Honest Company owner is married, with three kids nonetheless. But this wasn't enough to sway the star. He quipped, "Alright, don't worry about it."

The two celebs' paths nearly crossed too. Alba also happened to be in attendance at the Teen Choice Awards. "How's my hair?" KJ joked upon hearing about her presence.