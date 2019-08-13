When Cara Delevingne Was Not Looking for Love, She Met Ashley Benson

Sometimes love finds you—just ask Cara Delevingne.

As fans well know, the model and actress, who will next star in Amazon Prime's Carnival Row, has been dating fellow actress Ashley Benson for more than a year now. The pair have spurred plenty of public interest and even some engagement speculation, though a source later told E! News the two are not married, but did have a friendship ceremony about a year ago.

While the two keep details of their romance to a minimum, Delevingne did reflect on her first meeting with Benson in the September issue of Marie Claire.

"We weren't looking for it," she told the magazine. "It was really just very authentic and natural."

In the interview, the star also touched upon her stance on gender. "The whole idea of gender is so fixed. I just want to, like, explode it," the star told Marie Claire. "I'm not nonbinary, but I feel as much man as I am woman."