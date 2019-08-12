The Crown Season 3 Premiere Date Finally Revealed

You've been granted an audience with her royal highness Olivia Colman when The Crown returns for its third season. Netflix officially announced The Crown season three will drop on Sunday, Nov. 17 after nearly two years off the air.

The royal drama now stars Oscar winner Colman as Queen Elizabeth II. She heads up a new cast, taking over for Emmy winner Claire Foy.

Alongside Colman, The Crown season three stars Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels as Tony Armstrong-Jones, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Marion Bailey as The Queen Mother and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.