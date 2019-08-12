Why Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Missed Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's Wedding

Congratulations are in order for Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon!

The Bachelor in Paradise couple tied the knot in Newport, R.I. on Sunday. While several members of their franchise family attended the big day, Jade Roper Tolbert, who was one of Ashley's bridesmaids, and Tanner Tolbert missed the wedding.

Tanner explained why they were unable to attend via Instagam on Sunday.

"When your pediatrician tells you that you shouldn't travel to the wedding... but you really wanted to wear your bridesmaid's dress..." he wrote alongside a photo of Jade wearing an emerald gown along with the hashtags #ThereInSpirit and #WhenJaredMetAshley.

Jade also sent a sweet message to the couple.

"Ashley and Jared, Happy Wedding Day!" she wrote on Instagram. "I've been teary today and have been looking back on all the memories we've made together— even way back when we knew Jared was in love with you, he just didn't know it yet! You two have been the best friends we could ask for; you've been there for us since our beginning, too, have been two of our biggest supporters, and have loved our little family like your own. We are so lucky to know you. It's heartbreaking we can't be there physically with you today as you become your own family, but we will always be here to love and support you and to lift you up. I cannot think of two people more perfect and more compatible than you two. Wishing you a love and joy filled wedding celebration. We love you so much and we can't wait to celebrate big when you get home!"