Viola Davis' Daughter Genesis Steals the Show at the Angry Birds Movie 2 Premiere

Viola Davis attended the premiere of The Angry Birds Movie 2 on Saturday but the real star of the red carpet was her daughter, Genesis Tennon.

The 9-year-old is also a star in the movie itself; Genesis provides the voice of the character Vivi, a hatchling, in what marks her first credited acting role.

In addition to Viola, the Oscar and Emmy winner's husband Julian Tennon also accompanied Genesis at the film's premiere in Los Angeles. Neither he nor his wife are featured themselves in the movie.

When asked if her mom gave her some pro tips, Genesis told E! News, "She said, 'No matter people say, to keep moving forward.' And I'm gonna take that advice."

Viola, who turned 54 on Sunday, had praised Genesis' work on the film on Twitter last week.

The child previously was cast in a small part in the 2014 James Brown biopic Get On Up, which featured Viola in a major role and Julius, 65, in a minor one.

When asked if she wants to continue pursing the craft, Genesis said, "Maybe."