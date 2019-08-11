Taylor Swift Reveals New Song ''Lover'' After Receiving the Icon Award at 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Taylor Swift is feeling nothing but love from teenagers tonight.

During Sunday night's 2019 Teen Choice Awards, the music superstar was in attendance to accept the first-ever Icon Award, which was presented to her by her gal pal and soccer player, Alex Morgan.

"Wow, okay," the "Me" singer began her speech, as she accepted the famous surfboard, which was decorated with cats that made her feel really "proud."

But before focusing on her win, the 29-year-old singer took a moment to highlight Morgan and her team's incredible fight for equality.

"While they were winning the world cup, they were also taking a historic stand in terms of gender equality [and] gender pay. Please, please, please support her and her teammates because this is not over yet. It's not resolved," she said. "It's happening everywhere, and they are heroes and icons for standing up."