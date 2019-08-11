Teen Choice Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Tonight, it's all about what the teens think!

Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars are stepping out in their finest ensembles at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday night. From Lil Nas X to Post Malone to Gabrielle Union and more, celebrities in TV, music and movies are showing up and showing out for the awards ceremony.

Hosted by Lucy Hale and co-hosted by David Dobrik, this year's event will be held for the first time in Hermosa Beach, Calif. Of course, tonight fans are in for a treat as many celebrity faves sit atop the nominated list. The "Old Town Road" singer nabbed five nominations, while Avengers: Endgame received a whopping nine nods. On the TV side of things, Riverdale, The Flash and Shadowhunters all have five nominations each.

Only time will tell who will go home with a Teen Choice Award tonight.