Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are Married

Amy Plumb for iHeartRadio
Congratulations are in order for Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon!
The Bachelor Nation couple tied the knot in Newport in the groom's home state of Rhode Island on Sunday, PEOPLE reports. Of course, several members from their franchise family were there, including Nick Viall, Dean Unglert and couple Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe.
Iaconetti and Haibon celebrated with their friends at a rehearsal dinner and party the night before the wedding. Guests posted a slew of pics on Instagram.
The dynamic duo's road to the altar has been a long one. Fans met Iaconetti on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor and then met Haibon on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette.
While neither snagged the final rose, they continued to look for love on the second season of Bachelor in Paradise. While the two went on a date, Haibon ended up dumping Iaconetti. Still, they remained friends and even had a few flings.
"I never felt like it was over between us after Paradise, which is why I said we're still going to be friends," he said during their The Story of Us YouTube video. "Like, it just didn't feel over."
They then reunited on season three of Bachelor of Paradise. After experiencing their fair share of drama, they decided to date other people. Haibon went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise Australia, and Iaconetti starred on Bachelor Winter Games, where she developed a relationship with Kevin Wendt.
Before Bachelor Winter Games aired, Iaconetti and Haibon went on a trip to St. Lucia with Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert. At the airport, Haibon confessed his feelings to Iaconetti and kissed her. Ultimately, she decided to continue dating Wendt. However, she made it clear on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast that "there was no crossover" and that she "never cheated on Kevin or anything like that."
Iaconetti later broke up with Wendt, and Haibon decided to pursue her one more time—this time with a love letter.
"In a way, he was harboring feelings for a while, but he didn't want to come out with them until he was 100 percent," Iaconetti told Ben Higgins on their podcast. "Honestly, he kind of said he needed an earthquake, and, like, he got his earthquake. Then, he told me, and then he's been, like, super happy and amazing. Like, he was in such this dark place for a while and now he's just like a mush ball in the best way, and he's, like, so full of love."
The two moved in together and got engaged during a season five appearance on Bachelor in Paradise. The couple kept fans updated throughout the wedding planning process, too. From sharing pictures of herself dress shopping to featuring footage from her bachelorette bash, the bride posted it all.
"He is my person," she said on the iHeartRadio podcast. "He is my soul mate."
See photos from the couple's wedding weekend in Rhode Island.
Instagram / Nick Viall
The Boys
Co-stars Dean Unglert and Nick Viall lend the groom-to-be some support before he ties the knot. Nick wrote, "About to hand Jared over to Ashley."
Instagram / Jason Tartick
Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe
The Bachelorette season 14 star posted this photo of him with his girlfriend and Bachelorette season 11 star at the wedding, writing, "To health, wealth, love, happiness and all the time in the world to enjoy it! Honored to be part of @ashley_iaconetti and @jaredhaibon big day!"
Instagram / Elan Gale
She Ready
Former Bachelor franchise executive producer Elan Gale posted this photo of Ashley at the wedding rehearsal dinner, writing, "We had to make sure to get one last laugh/cry in before the wedding." Host Chris Harrison commented, "She'll be thankful you posted that pic." Ashley wrote, "Lazy eye appearance too!"
Instagram / Elan Gale
Almost Wedding Time
Former Bachelor franchise producer Elan Gale shared this photo of the bride and groom-to-be at their wedding rehearsal dinner. Ashley is wearing a two-piece lace Tarik Ediz gown.
Instagram / Molly C. Quinn
Nick Viall
The Bachelor season 21 star, who starred with Ashley and Jared on Bachelor in Paradise season three, appears at the wedding venue in this photo shared by former executive producer Elan Gale's girlfriend, Castle alum Molly C. Quinn.
Instagram / Becca Tilley
Wedding Rehearsal Party
Bottoms up! Almost time to get married!
Instagram / Jessica Clarke
The Bride and Groom-to-Be
Ben Higgins' girlfriend Jessica Clarke posted this sweet photo of the bride and groom-to-be at their wedding rehearsal
Instagram / Becca Tilley
The Bride's Rehearsal Dinner Look
Ashley is seen at her rehearsal dinner, as seen in a photo posted by her Bachelor season 19 co-star Becca Tilley.
Instagram / Tanya Rad
Ben Higgins
On Air With Ryan Seacrest co-host Tanya Rad shared this photo of the Bachelor season 10 star and Ashley's The Bachelor Winter Games co-star at the wedding rehearsal dinner.
Congrats to the happy couple!