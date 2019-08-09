Where Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert's Relationship Stands After Bachelor in Paradise Text Drama

What happens when Bachelor in Paradise drama spills out into real life? A few of the reality TV show's biggest stars are experiencing just that.

As a quick refresher, contestants Blake Horstmann and Caelynn Miller-Keyes found themselves in the thick of a he-said, she-said situation when rumors of their off-camera rendezvous followed them to Paradise. In an attempt to clear his name, Blake shared a series of admittedly explosive texts he and Caelynn exchanged, calling her account of the alleged events into question. Caelynn responded, and members of the Bachelor franchise are equally split on the scandal.

(Like we said, the whole saga is fairly complicated and is the reason we put together a comprehensive timeline, which you can read here.)

So while the current season of Bachelor in Paradise continues to unfold, E! News has since confirmed that Caelynn and fellow Bachelor Nation star Dean Unglert found love in Mexico and are currently dating. But where does their relationship stand now in light of the ongoing drama?