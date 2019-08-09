It's the US vs. the UK: Meet The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 Cast

MTV
by Chris Harnick | Fri., Aug. 9, 2019 11:15 AM
MTV
The worlds are at war once again for MTV's The Challenge. The network revealed the cast of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, coming Wednesday, Aug. 28 with 90-minute episodes.
This time, the battle lines are drawn between the UK and the US players. Set in the middle of the jungle, The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 returns to the classic team format with 14 Brits battling it out against 14 Americans for their share of a $1 million-dollar prize.
In the premiere episode, the champions will have the first pick from the lineup of "reinforcements," including Challenge veterans CT Tamburello, Dee Nguyen, ‘Ninja' Natalie Duran, and last season's winner, Turabi ‘Turbo' Camkiran.
The cast includes returning veterans Laurel Stucky and Jordan Wiseley. Get a rundown of the players below.
TEAM US
Ashley Mitchell – Sixth Challenge
Cara Maria Sorbello – Fourteenth Challenge
Vanderpump Rules veteran Faith Stowers – Second Challenge
Johnny ‘Bananas' Devenanzio – Eighteenth Challenge
Jordan Wiseley – Fifth Challenge
Big Brother's Josh Martinez – Second Challenge
Kam Williams – Fourth Challenge
Laurel Stucky – Sixth Challenge
Leroy Garrett – Eleventh Challenge
Nany Gonzalez – Eighth Challenge
Big Brother's Paulie Calafiore – Third Challenge
Tori Deal – Third Challenge
Wes Bergmann – Twelfth Challenge
Zach Nichols – Ninth Challenge
TEAM UK
BKCHAT LDN's Esther Falana – First Challenge
Love Island's Georgia Harrison – Second Challenge
Love Island's Idris Virgo – First Challenge
Survival of the Fittest's Jennifer West – First Challenge
Ex on the Beach UK's Joss Mooney – Third Challenge
Ex on the Beach UK's Kayleigh Morris – Second Challenge
Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie – Fourth Challenge
Ex on the Beach UK's Nicole Bass – First Challenge
Ex on the Beach UK's Rogan O'Connor –- Second Challenge
Shipwrecked's Sean Lineker – First Challenge
Ex on the Beach UK and Celeb Big Brother UK's Stephen Bear – Second Challenge
Love Island's Theo Campbell – Second Challenge
Shipwrecked's Tula ‘Big T' Fazakerley – First Challenge
Ex on the Beach UK's Zahida Allen – Second Challenge
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. on MTV.
