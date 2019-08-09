Colton Underwood Reveals Why Peter Weber Is His Pick for the Next Bachelor

Getty Images/ABC
by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Aug. 9, 2019 11:13 AM
Getty Images/ABC
Bachelor watch is so on!
After a dramatic conclusion to Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, fans are buzzing about who could become ABC's next leading man.
If you ask Colton Underwood, he has a contestant in mind who would be an excellent choice.
"I'm putting my weight behind Peter Weber. I think he would do an awesome job as Bachelor," the reality star shared with E! News exclusively at Kershaw's Challenge 7th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event. "I think he has a lot of qualities that it takes to be a good Bachelor and I'm really hoping it's Peter. I really am."
As for what is most impressive about the 28-year-old pilot, Colton argues that he's shown many qualities during Hannah's season that proves he's a good candidate.
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
"I think he displayed a lot of those qualities this season and continuing to get to know yourself and continuing to push and fight for a relationship and just being open and vulnerable. He's done that so far and I believe he's really ready," Colton explained from Dodger Stadium. "He's at a point in his life where he really wants to share his life with somebody. I'm rooting for him and hopefully he finds love."
Mike Johnson and Tyler Cameron have also been rumored to be on ABC's short list of possible contenders.
A decision isn't expected to be made until after Bachelor in Paradise concludes its dramatic season.
Before playing ping pong with other celebrities including Chris Harrison, Kendall Long and Joe Amabile for charity, Colton also updated fans on his relationship with Cassie Randolph.
While the 27-year-old brought his mom as his plus one to the charity event, Colton couldn't help but gush about his girlfriend.
"She's in Wisconsin right now doing school so she's really spending time on her education and we're spending time with each other and just continuing to grow and getting to know each other," he shared. "We're excited for the future."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?