Eva Longoria Reveals the 2 Celebs Who Got the "Drunkest" at Her Wedding

Eva Longoria is spilling secrets about her celeb pals!

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night, alongside Julianne Moore, the actress took part in a game of "Shady Questions." During the game, the Dora and the Lost City of Gold star answered a series of questions about her A-list peers.

When asked which of her famous friends got the "drunkest" at her 2016 wedding to José Bastón, Longoria said it was a "toss" between two major celebs: Ricky Martin and Victoria Beckham!

Fun fact: Beckham actually designed the wedding gown that her longtime pal Longoria wore on her special day.

During the "Shady Questions" game, Longoria was also asked about her former Desperate Housewives co-star Teri Hatcher.

"Be honest, have you ever seen an episode of Teri Hatcher's YouTube series?" Shady Boots asked Longoria.

"I didn't know she had one," Longoria replied. "I didn't know! I didn't know!"

Longoria was later asked about the 2013 dating rumors involving her and George Clooney. Did he really try to pursue her and did she really turn him down?

See what Longoria had to say about the relationship speculation in the video above!

