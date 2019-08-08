The 3 Biggest Fashion Trends You’ll Want to Try This Spring

  • By
    &

by Ksenija Lukich | Thu., Aug. 8, 2019 11:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
David Jones SS19

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for David Jones

On Thursday David Jones celebrated the approach of the new season with a gorgeous presentation at the iconic Sydney Opera House, and what can we say other than this spring is looking BRIGHT.

David Jones ambassadors Jessica Gomes and Victoria Lee led the arrivals, with international model Dilone fronting the latest campaign, aptly named "On the Bright Side".

We were seriously inspired, not just from the models on the runway but also from the uber-stylish attendees including designer Rachel Gilbert and songstress Odette.

So to give you some reprieve from the arctic chill currently spreading across half of Australia, here are the three trends you'll be wearing this spring.

Read

Jessica Gomes Reveals the Huge Fashion Trend She's Loving Right Now

David Jones SS19

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for David Jones

PINK LADY

Pink on pink on pink. It's all about layering Elle Woods' favourite colour, as Victoria Lee, Jessica Gomes and Rachel Gilbert proved. Brighter pinks are dominating the season in a variety of fabrications—from chiffon, to sequins, to cotton. Don't be shy, there can never be enough.

David Jones SS19

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for David Jones

PRETTY IN PRINT

We know what you're going to say, "Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking!" but there's a reason this trend comes around every year, it's just so joyful. This year it's about playing with prints in classically 70's shapes with longer flowing hemlines and ruffles, as seen on Odette—and on the runway.

David Jones SS19

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for David Jones

SASSY SLEEVES

We've talked about this trend before but it really is a hero of the spring-summer season. It comes in so many different varieties and you can take your shoulder detail from subtle and feminine to bold and voluminous. Dilone showed us how it's done here. 

Article continues below

Read

From Crimped Ponys to Orange Eyes: Top Beauty Looks from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Top Stories , Australia , Fashion , Life/Style

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.