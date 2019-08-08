The 3 Biggest Fashion Trends You’ll Want to Try This Spring

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for David Jones
by Ksenija Lukich | Thu., Aug. 8, 2019 11:19 PM
Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for David Jones
On Thursday David Jones celebrated the approach of the new season with a gorgeous presentation at the iconic Sydney Opera House, and what can we say other than this spring is looking BRIGHT.
David Jones ambassadors Jessica Gomes and Victoria Lee led the arrivals, with international model Dilone fronting the latest campaign, aptly named "On the Bright Side".
We were seriously inspired, not just from the models on the runway but also from the uber-stylish attendees including designer Rachel Gilbert and songstress Odette.
So to give you some reprieve from the arctic chill currently spreading across half of Australia, here are the three trends you'll be wearing this spring.
Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for David Jones
Pink on pink on pink. It's all about layering Elle Woods' favourite colour, as Victoria Lee, Jessica Gomes and Rachel Gilbert proved. Brighter pinks are dominating the season in a variety of fabrications—from chiffon, to sequins, to cotton. Don't be shy, there can never be enough.
Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for David Jones
We know what you're going to say, "Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking!" but there's a reason this trend comes around every year, it's just so joyful. This year it's about playing with prints in classically 70's shapes with longer flowing hemlines and ruffles, as seen on Odette—and on the runway.
Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for David Jones
We've talked about this trend before but it really is a hero of the spring-summer season. It comes in so many different varieties and you can take your shoulder detail from subtle and feminine to bold and voluminous. Dilone showed us how it's done here.
Article continues below
From Crimped Ponys to Orange Eyes: Top Beauty Looks from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?