The 3 Biggest Fashion Trends You’ll Want to Try This Spring

On Thursday David Jones celebrated the approach of the new season with a gorgeous presentation at the iconic Sydney Opera House, and what can we say other than this spring is looking BRIGHT.

David Jones ambassadors Jessica Gomes and Victoria Lee led the arrivals, with international model Dilone fronting the latest campaign, aptly named "On the Bright Side".

We were seriously inspired, not just from the models on the runway but also from the uber-stylish attendees including designer Rachel Gilbert and songstress Odette.

So to give you some reprieve from the arctic chill currently spreading across half of Australia, here are the three trends you'll be wearing this spring.