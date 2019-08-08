The Truth About The Bachelor Australia’s Dramatic Walkout

Ten
by Ashley Spencer | Thu., Aug. 8, 2019 8:01 PM
Ten
After an endless stream of drama-heavy promos promising "the walkout", Thursday night's episode of The Bachelor Australia left viewers completely shocked when… the walkout didn't even happen.
Matt Agnew whisked contestant Abbie away for a steamy garden makeout session at the cocktail party, and fans were led to believe the episode would end with the much hyped scene in which the 31-year-old astrophysicist tells the group, "For me, tonight's been a tremendous waste of time. That's it," and storms out. But alas, no luck.
So... they spent a week advertising this OMG DRAMATIC WALKOUT and it just straight up isn't going to happen, hey. #TheBachelorAU— Jodi McAlister (@JodiMcA) August 8, 2019
Waiting to see the promised walkout #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/KEdhCa8ezu— sarahgoessolo (@sarahgoessolo) August 8, 2019
I’d like to point out that the Bach is in a different suit from the “walkout” promo so we have all been lead on #TheBachelorAU— Hayley (@thisishayley) August 8, 2019
Cool that Ten has spent all week teasing a “dramatic walkout” without mentioning it’s a dramatic walkout OF A ROOM INTO ANOTHER ROOM #thebachelorau— Bachelor of Hearts Podcast 🌹 (@BOHpod) August 7, 2019
Despite fans' understandable disappointment, Ten promises you won't have to wait much longer for the scandalous walkout to occur. A network rep tells E! News the walkout will definitely happen during next Wednesday's episode 5.
It's likely then that the walkout has something to do with the building tension between 23-year-old Abbie and 26-year-old Monique. In a teaser for next week, we see Abbie hanging with Matt in a hot tub, where she tells him that Monique used "a phrase" she found inappropriate, which leads Matt to confront Monique about it. But Monique insists, "Whoa, whoa, whoa. I would never say that," and claims Abbie made the whole thing up. Drama!
The Bachelor Australia’s Jessica Addresses Tommy Little Dating Rumours: “Who Hasn't Kissed” Him?
Speaking to E! News after her episode 4 elimination, Isabelle warned how easy it is for things to get taken out of context in the mansion.
"I think it's so hard because a lot of things can get misconstrued so easily, and it's very much Chinese whispers with so many girls in the house," she said. "Things aren't always what they seem."
The Bachelor Australia airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7.30pm on Ten—and the walkout is absolutely, positively on Wednesday, August 14.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?