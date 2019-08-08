The Truth About The Bachelor Australia’s Dramatic Walkout

After an endless stream of drama-heavy promos promising "the walkout", Thursday night's episode of The Bachelor Australia left viewers completely shocked when… the walkout didn't even happen.

Matt Agnew whisked contestant Abbie away for a steamy garden makeout session at the cocktail party, and fans were led to believe the episode would end with the much hyped scene in which the 31-year-old astrophysicist tells the group, "For me, tonight's been a tremendous waste of time. That's it," and storms out. But alas, no luck.