The Truth About The Bachelor Australia’s Dramatic Walkout

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Thu., Aug. 8, 2019 8:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Bachelor Australia Walkout, Matt Agnew

Ten

After an endless stream of drama-heavy promos promising "the walkout", Thursday night's episode of The Bachelor Australia left viewers completely shocked when… the walkout didn't even happen.

Matt Agnew whisked contestant Abbie away for a steamy garden makeout session at the cocktail party, and fans were led to believe the episode would end with the much hyped scene in which the 31-year-old astrophysicist tells the group, "For me, tonight's been a tremendous waste of time. That's it," and storms out. But alas, no luck.

Read

Fans Are Convinced This Woman Wins The Bachelor Australia

Despite fans' understandable disappointment, Ten promises you won't have to wait much longer for the scandalous walkout to occur. A network rep tells E! News the walkout will definitely happen during next Wednesday's episode 5.

It's likely then that the walkout has something to do with the building tension between 23-year-old Abbie and 26-year-old Monique. In a teaser for next week, we see Abbie hanging with Matt in a hot tub, where she tells him that Monique used "a phrase" she found inappropriate, which leads Matt to confront Monique about it. But Monique insists, "Whoa, whoa, whoa. I would never say that," and claims Abbie made the whole thing up. Drama!

Read

The Bachelor Australia’s Jessica Addresses Tommy Little Dating Rumours: “Who Hasn't Kissed” Him?

Speaking to E! News after her episode 4 elimination, Isabelle warned how easy it is for things to get taken out of context in the mansion.

"I think it's so hard because a lot of things can get misconstrued so easily, and it's very much Chinese whispers with so many girls in the house," she said. "Things aren't always what they seem."

The Bachelor Australia airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7.30pm on Ten—and the walkout is absolutely, positively on Wednesday, August 14.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Top Stories , Australia , The Bachelor , The Bachelor Australia

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.