Why The Situation's Wedding Day Had the Jersey Shore Cast Predicting a ''S--t Show Disaster''

The Sitch is hitched!

Tonight's 2-hour Jersey Shore Family Vacation special brought fans along for Mike "The Situation" Sorrentinoand Lauren Pesce highly-anticipated wedding day, but much to the dismay of the bride and groom's loved ones, one guest threatened to ruin it all.

Yes, we're talking about Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and girlfriend Jen Harley (evidently referred to as "Taters" by the cast), whose on-again, off-again relationship has seriously ticked off the wedding party.

In the hours leading up to Mike and Lauren's "I do's," which took place last November, even Ronnie can't predict if his plus-one is going to show up.

"I definitely think Jen and the baby being at the wedding is a good thing in my relationship," he says. "I want both of my families to mesh together. But every time I bring Jen around it becomes a big joke of some sort, so it's like I don't know what to do."