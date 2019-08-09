Empire's Serayah Reveals Her Kiehl's Skincare Essentials

Courtesy of Kiehl's
by Jillian Punwar | Fri., Aug. 9, 2019 3:30 AM
Courtesy of Kiehl's
In the hot summer months, taking care of your skin is everything.
And while beauty products can be pricey and harsh on your skin, Empire's Serayah gave us the inside scoop on her favorite skincare items that won't break your bank.
Instead of spending thousands of dollars on trying new expensive face masks and washes, the actress often times turns to Kiehl's for beauty needs.
"I really do use Kiehl's a lot. I love all of their masks and face washes," she told E! News while celebrating Kiehl's 10-year anniversary of Liferide for amFAR at Westfield Century City. "I have sensitive skin so for a lot of their things, I can try a lot without breaking out."
The singer and actress added, "I can get something that would cost hundreds of dollars for a bottle, for $50 a bottle so I don't feel guilty using it and re-buying it."
For those looking for that next beauty must-have, take a look at some of Serayah's favorite Kiehl's items below.
If dry hands are a consistent problem for you, chances are you will love this rich hand cream, which is great for moisturizing and smoothing hands.
This exfoliating cleanser purifies your skin and will leave your face feeling soft and refreshed.
This herbal toner is perfect for people with sensitive and dry skin, as the alcohol-free formula gently balances and tones skin.
This fan-favorite cream is great for every day 24-hour hydration. The unique lightweight texture adds extra smoothness to the skin and absorbs easily.
Protect and hydrate your lips with this treatment made from coconut oil, which has SPF 30. The product comes in a variety of tints, including a neutral one if you prefer no color.
—Reporting by Mike Vulpo
