Tarek El Moussa Confirms Heather Rae Young Is His Girlfriend: "She's Awesome"

A new woman has finally captured Tarek El Moussa's heart.
The 37-year-old, known for his and ex-wife Christina Anstead's HGTV show Flip or Flop and his new digital series Tarek's Flip Side, confirmed on E!'s Daily Pop on Thursday that he is dating Heather Rae Young, the 31-year-old star of Netflix's real estate program Selling Sunset. He also posted videos of her on his Instagram Story.
"This is a new word for me, I never thought I'd say this word again, but this beautiful young lady, Heather Rae, is my girlfriend, officially, yeah," Tarek said on Daily Pop.
"She's awesome," he continued. "She's just, I feel really, really lucky to have met her. We have so many things in common. She's amazing. She does such a great job, she did Selling Sunset, and that show was incredible. So, I really admire her work ethic and her heart. It's been a long time since I've started falling in love...I've been on my own for close to three and a half years now and to finally find someone again, it's a really big deal for me, because a few months ago if you would have asked me, I would say 'I'm gonna be on my own forever and I'm happy being alone,' and you know what, I realize what I was missing now."
Tarek and Heather, who is also a former Playboy Playmate, sparked romance rumors in July when they were photographed kissing on a yacht in a marina in Redondo Beach, California. A source told E! News at the time that he is "slowly" starting to date again and that while the two have recently started "hanging out," "it's nothing serious nor official."
Last week, Tarek and Heather were spotted showing PDA again, this time on an evening out in Beverly Hills.
Tarek said the kids met Heather on Wednesday night at a family gathering.
"It was pretty wild," he said. "My mom was there, my dad was there, my mom's husband was there, my sister was there, like everybody was there. Taylor and her friends put a dance show together—I recorded it—about how 'Tarek and Heather, sitting in a tree'...like a whole thing, and it was like the cutest thing ever. So the kids were really excited."
Tarek said Christina and Heather have not met yet.
Last December, his ex-wife married Ant Anstead, a 40-year-old British TV personality, motor specialist and father of two himself. In March, she announced she is expecting their first child together. In April, Tarek spilled the beans on the sex, telling TMZ that his ex is "having a son." Her rep later confirmed to E! News that Christina is indeed having a baby boy.