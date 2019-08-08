How The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' Home Reno Show Is Preparing Them For Marriage

Been wondering what JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have been up to since their season of The Bachelorette ended in 2016?

Currently, you can see them renovating short-term rentals on CNBC, and it's a side of the couple we never got to see on the ABC reality show. They took the stage at NBC Universal's TV Critics Association press tour to talk about their series Cash Pad, but they also opened up a bit about their relationship and how it has evolved and adapted in the three years since they first got engaged on TV.

Some fans might actually be surprised to learn that JoJo has been renovating properties for over a decade.

"It's so funny. You know, at the bottom [of the screen] they say your job title, and they often try to make a joke of people's jobs," JoJo said of The Bachelorette. "Mine actually did say 'real estate developer,' but people had no idea that I'd been doing it for years before the show."