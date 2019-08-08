Shawn Mendes Kicks Off 21st Birthday With His "Señorita" Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes' birthday celebrations are kicking off with a special someone.

The "Stitches" singer was spotted in New York City Wednesday afternoon alongside rumored girlfriend Camila Cabello.

According to an eyewitness, the singer was "giggly and kinda all over Shawn. She saw a store she wanted to go into, pointed at it and wanted to go in and so he stayed outside while she went inside and he was on the phone."

When they were able to reunite, they walked to the end of the street holding hands and she was very energetic. "Both Shawn and Camila were laughing and talking a lot," our eyewitness added.

As for Shawn's actual birthday—which is being celebrated today—TMZ caught the pair leaving Jack's Wife Freda in New York City where they were all smiles as they held hands.