The Dead Girls Detective Agency and More Snapchat Original Shows to Know About

  • By
    &

by Caroline Kane | Fri., Aug. 9, 2019 6:00 AM

Snap Originals, The Dead Girls Detective Agency

Snap, Inc.

Solving murders is a tough enough job. Solving your own murder is hauntingly difficult. That's the idea behind the popular Snap Original The Dead Girls Detective Agency, which returns for a third season on Sunday, Aug. 11 on Snapchat.

Based on a series of young adult novels by Suzy Cox, this show first hit the extra-small screen in October of 2018. Since then, it has been a huge hit on the app and reached more than 14 million unique viewers during its first season.

The series follows the main character, Charlotte, who is pushed in front of a subway in a tragic and mysterious murder. She then teams up with three other murdered teens to solve the mystery of her own death from the afterlife.

Watch

The Dead Girls Detective Agency is just one of many Snap Originals that you can enjoy right in the app's Discover page. Watching is a breeze, and there are no subscriptions necessary. The genres of shows vary from true crime to comedy, so it is super easy to find a show you like. Some series even feature interactive elements to put yourself in the middle of the drama.

See below for other binge-worthy Snap Originals.

Snap Originals, The Dead Girls Detective Agency

Snap, Inc.

Dead Girls Detective Agency

Stars: Gia Mantegna, Vanessa Marano, Aparna Brielle, Al Calderon

About: After her tragic and mysterious death, a teenage girl tries to find her murderer from the afterlife.

Snap Originals, Vivian

Snap, Inc.

Vivian

Stars: Vivian Benitez

About: A behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to be Wilhelmina L.A.'s youngest model scout.

Snap Originals, Endless Summer

Snap, Inc.

Endless Summer

Stars: Summer McKeen, Dylan Jordan

About: Two real-life influencers deal with the complications of a very public breakup.

Snap Originals, Growing Up Is a Drag

Snap, Inc.

Growing Up Is A Drag

Stars: Nathan Swann, Matthew Tronconi

About: Teenage drag queens navigate the world while trying to find success in their industry.

Snap Originals, #VanLife

Snap, Inc.

#VanLife

Stars: Rose O'Shea, Mike Castle

About: A young couple ditches their boring jobs to become traveling influencers…and realize it's not as glamorous as it looks.

Snap Originals, Bringing up Bhabie

Snap, Inc.

Bringing Up Bhabie

Stars: Danielle Bregoli

About: Follows the life of 16-year-old Danielle Bregoli a.k.a Bhad Bhabie and her rapid rise to stardom.

Snap Originals - Kappa Crypto

Snapchat

Kappa Crypto

Stars: Riley Dandy

About: A sorority girl gets recruited to work undercover for the FBI.

Snap Originals - V/H/S

Snapchat

V/H/S

Stars: Calvin Reeder, Lane Hughes, Adam Wingard

About: Teens stumble across a VHS tape that tells a horrifying story.

Snap Originals - Deep Creek

Snapchat (2018)

Deep Creek

Stars: Madison Corley, Alexus Miller, Lucas Muenchow

About: Six friends head out on a wild and dramatic party trip to Deep Creek, Maryland.

The third season of The Dead Girls Detective Agency premieres this Sunday, Aug. 11 on the Snapchat Discover page.

 

