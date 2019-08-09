The Dead Girls Detective Agency and More Snapchat Original Shows to Know About

Solving murders is a tough enough job. Solving your own murder is hauntingly difficult. That's the idea behind the popular Snap Original The Dead Girls Detective Agency, which returns for a third season on Sunday, Aug. 11 on Snapchat.

Based on a series of young adult novels by Suzy Cox, this show first hit the extra-small screen in October of 2018. Since then, it has been a huge hit on the app and reached more than 14 million unique viewers during its first season.

The series follows the main character, Charlotte, who is pushed in front of a subway in a tragic and mysterious murder. She then teams up with three other murdered teens to solve the mystery of her own death from the afterlife.