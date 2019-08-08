Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are the Sweetest Sailors at Royal Regatta

Prince George and Princess Charlotte cheered on Prince William and Kate Middleton at The King's Cup yachting regatta on Thursday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge faced off against several celebrities, including Bear Grylls and John Bishop, to benefit organizations near and dear to their hearts. For instance, William competed on behalf of Child Bereavement U.K., and Kate represented the Royal Foundation. The Hostile Planet host, who supported the wildlife conservation organization Tusk, ended up winning the first race, which was held off the Isle of Wight. William and Kate came in third and seventh place, respectively.

George dressed appropriately for the occasion by wearing a nautical striped shirt, captain hat and life jacket. Fans also noticed the young royal had lost his front teeth after he gave a sweet smile from a ship. As for Charlotte, the little lady wore a striped blue Ralph Lauren dress and life jacket. Kate's parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, looked after their grandchildren while the duke and duchess raced. Prince Louis was also reportedly in town for the event.