Listen Up, Bachelor Nation: Hannah Brown Is So Over Those Gigi Hadid Comparisons

Hannah Brown is over those Gigi Hadid comparisons.

The Alabama native made this perfectly clear in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Yesterday, The Bachelorette star took to the social network to share a picture of herself walking the red carpet at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles. While many followers praised the reality star for her look, others compared her to the model.

"Honestly, you're hotter than Gigi. I said it," one follower wrote in the comments section. "I love her but WOW."

"Gigi would look better in this dress," wrote another.

Finally, enough was enough, and Brown returned to the social network to send a message to her fans.

"I am forever so thankful for the love and support you all show me," she wrote via Instagram Stories. "However, supporting me doesn't mean you have to compare me to anyone else. I want to make sure that we are all remembering to uplift other women and not tear them down. XOXO, Han."