The Bachelor Australia’s Jessica Addresses Tommy Little Dating Rumours: “Who Hasn't Kissed” Him?

Although Jessica Brody went on The Bachelor Australia to chase Matt Agnew, off-screen she has been linked to another Ten star, Tommy Little.

To catch you up to speed: Little revealed last week that he had "smooched" two current bachelorettes, which led Now To Love to report that Jessica and Abbie had both dated the 34-year-old comedian.

On Thursday, eliminated contestant Jessica confirmed to E! News that she had spent time with Tommy—but emphasised that they were now just friends.

"Tommy and I follow each other on Instagram and we're friends," the 30-year-old said. "We've had a couple of wines together. But there's nothing serious going on there."

Asked if they had smooched, Jessica replied, "Very briefly. I mean, who hasn't kissed Tommy Little, to be real," and added with a laugh, "We'll stay friends, I'm sure. Well, maybe not after these interviews."