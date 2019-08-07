Fans Are Convinced This Woman Wins The Bachelor Australia

Elly won the Golden Ticket, and there's a very real chance she could win Matt Agnew's heart at The Bachelor Australia's final rose ceremony.

Episode 3 saw Matt and the 24-year-old nurse get closer than ever when he took her to his hometown of Melbourne for their Golden Ticket date. Their romantic outing involved riding in a horse and carriage to Flemington Racecourse and, of course, bonding over a cheeseboard.

After Elly opened up about her past five-year relationship that ended badly, she admitted that she was already falling for the 31-year-old astrophysicist.

"I haven't really ever met someone quite like you," she told Matt. "And spending the day with you has sort of cemented that for me."