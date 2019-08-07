Danny Trejo Helps Rescue a Baby Trapped in Overturned Car

Danny Trejo was in the right place at the right time when he witnessed a car accident in Los Angeles. 

The legendary actor proved himself a most excellent samaritan by helping to save a baby trapped in an overturned vehicle on Wednesday. The roll over crash took place at approximately 3:00 p.m. PST, and local news outlet ABC7 was on the scene to get details from Trejo himself. 

Following the two-car collision, Trejo said he crawled into the vehicle to help free the child, who was still strapped into a car seat. Another female bystander also stepped in to assist from the other side of the vehicle. 

"I couldn't get the baby out," Trejo recalled. "I couldn't unbuckle the seatbelt so she got in and undid the seatbelt. I pulled the baby out of the other outside."

"And the only thing that saved that little kid was his car seat, honest to God," he continued. 

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department tells E! News that the child and driver of the vehicle were transported to a hospital. According to ABC7, neither suffered life-threatening injuries. 

So does Danny consider himself a hero now? From his perspective, he's just paying it forward. 

"Everything good that has happened to me, has happened as a direct result from helping someone else," Trejo shared. 

Bravo!

