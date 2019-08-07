Here's How to Live a Hot Girl Summer All Year Round Like Megan Thee Stallion

According to Megan Thee Stallion, she's having the best hot girl summer.

The rapper who helped inspire and define the now-viral catchphrase is embodying the essence of the movement. "I think Megan Thee Stallion is having just the best hot girl summer right now," she told E! News. "I mean she's just so amazing. She just does what she wants to do, and she just parties with everyone. She encourages the girls to be their best selves and live their best lives and just having a good-ass time this summer."

It's a way of life that fans and fellow celebrities have embraced this summer, Miley Cyrus being one of them. "I'm really surprised that Miley Cyrus is having this much of a hot girl summer," Megan told E! News. "She shocked me. I was like, 'Ok!'"

So, how does one join in? "Your actions make you a 'hot girl.' You have to be someone who is like energetic, the life of the party, just really nice, you know what I'm saying?" she told us. "You have to be able to put that confidence in other people and get along with all the girls and just like have a good time. Just unapologetically you. You just have to be lit."