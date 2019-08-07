Untangling the Complicated Timeline That Is Blake Horstmann's Bachelor in Paradise Love Affairs

Oh, what a tangled web Bachelor in Paradise is weaving.
On this season of the hit reality series, contestant Blake Horstmann has found himself in a bit of a sticky situation between fellow stars Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman. After arriving to the tropical location, it was revealed that Blake had been involved with both Caelynn and Kristina prior to the show, even hooking up with both of them during the same weekend at Stagecoach Festival in April.
On BiP, Caelynn claimed that she and Blake had been "talking" for "a couple months" after being set up by Colton Underwood. On the second night of the music festival, Caelynn and Blake hooked up, but it was later revealed that he hooked up with Kristina on the first night of Stagecoach.
Before filming on BiP began, Caelynn claimed, Blake wanted her to "lie" about their hookup, saying he called their intimate time together a "mistake." During the second episode of the reality show, viewers saw both Kristina and Caelynn confront Blake over the situation.
As the episode was airing, a distraught Blake took to Instagram to defend himself, sharing his side of the story, as well as text messages between him and Caelynn. Before we get into the text messages, let's take a look back at a timeline of events that led to this tangled web.
Blake Meets Kristina-Aug. 2018: On Bachelor in Paradise, Kristina tells Blake she "saw a different" side of him when they met in August. "I was like, this guy is worthy of my attention and what I have to offer," she shares. "We had some fun and then, at times, more than friends."
Colton Sets Caelynn Up With Blake-Prior to Stagecoach: While on BiP, Caelynn says that, at some point before Stagecoach, Colton set her up with Blake. "Blake and I were talking for a couple months...we were like FaceTiming like three times a day, texting every day," Caelynn said. "I really liked him, I was like I actually see something with this guy."
During a chat with BiP's Wells Adams, Caelynn claimed that Blake "ghosted" her. She went on to tell Wells that she saw Blake at the music festival and he "ended up like sweet-talking me and we spent the night together."
According to Caelynn, when she woke up in his bed, Blake was direct messaging her fellow Bachelor contestant Hannah Godwin and "talking about how hot" Tayshia Adams is.
Stagecoach-April 2019: According to Kristina and Caelynn's accounts, Blake hooked up with Kristina on the first night of the festival and Caelynn on the second night.
BiP Filming Begins-June 2019: In June, production for BiP begins. On the episodes that have already aired, Caelynn claimed that she talked to Blake shortly before filming began and he told her to "lie" about their hookup.
BiP Premieres-Aug. 2019: In the premiere episode, details begin to emerge about Blake's Stagecoach weekend. On the second episode, Caelynn told Blake she felt "disrespected" by him and broke down in tears.
Blake Shares Texts From Caelynn-Aug. 2019: As the second episode of BiP was airing, Blake took to Instagram to share his side of the story.
"I NEVER 'sweet talked' her at Stagecoach. Caelynn and I were NEVER in a relationship. I NEVER ghosted Caelynn, I NEVER called her a mistake and I absolutely NEVER EVER EVER silenced Caelynn," Blake said in response to Caelynn's claims.
Blake Shares Texts From Caelynn-Aug. 2019: Blake also shared text exchanges between him and Caelynn from both Stagecoach and from one week before BiP. In their texts from Stagecoach, Blake writes to Caelynn, "We can cuddle but no sex lol." Caelynn went on to tell Blake, "If I come over it's strictly for sex. Nothing more nothing less."
In their conversation before BiP, Caelynn and Blake discussed being "honest" about their past. You can see both exchanges above!
Caelynn has yet to publicly respond to Blake sharing (and then deleting) their text messages.
