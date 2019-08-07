BH90210 Cast on Healing With the Series, Luke Perry and Creating Their "Soapedy"

Beverly Hills, 90210 is back! Sort of. With BH90210, the original cast of Beverly Hills, 90210, reunites to mount a revival of their beloved series, only this isn't a reality show.

"All of the characters are fictionalized versions of ourselves," Tori Spelling explained at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour. Spelling is an executive producer and co-creator on the series that her costar, co-creator and fellow executive producer Jennie Garth deemed a "soapedy."

"We kind of wanted to leave it to the audience to figure out what's real and what's heightened," Spelling said, noting she thinks the audience will have fun figuring out what really happened in their lives and what was made up for the show.