Model Bridget Malcolm Says She Was Rejected By a Client After Gaining ''Half an Inch''

Model Bridget Malcolm is revealing the shocking life event that encouraged her to embrace her "natural" body.

Like many other young women in the modeling industry, Malcolm has experienced the immense pressure to look skinny and petite. So when the 27-year-old gained "half an inch," the results were seemingly devastating. According to the former Victoria's Secret model, she was "rejected from a high profile client" whom she had previously worked for.

But losing a job couldn't compare to the effects of her unhealthy diet. Bridget explains in her Instagram post that at this time in her life, she "hadn't had a period in months, and needed to sleep 12 hours a night in order to function." Moreover, she reveals her hair was "falling out."

This served as a wake-up call of sorts for Bridget, who shares in a full length blog that she is now more "strong and happy" with her body, even though she is not the "smaller model" she used to be. "I can honestly say that I am now free to eat whatever I want, whenever I want," she proclaims.