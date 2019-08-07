Prepare to Fangirl Over Ariana Grande and Barbra Streisand's Surprise Duet

No more tears...because Ariana Grande and Barbra Streisand have just teamed up.

On Tuesday night, the star of "No Tears Left to Cry" stunned a Chicago audience when she stepped out on stage during the music legend's show for a surprise duet with Streisand.

The song? Streisand's iconic song with the late Donna Summer, "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)." The Oscar winner kicked it off before Grande appeared behind her to join in. Coordinating in black ensembles, the women gave the audience a reason to groove as they filled the room with the disco track and the sound of their signature pipes.