Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley Are Back Together Just One Month After Split

by Jamie Blynn | Wed., Aug. 7, 2019 5:47 AM

Porsha Williams, Dennis McKinley

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Well, that was quick.

After calling it quits in late June, Porsha Williamsand Dennis McKinley are giving their relationship another go. In fact, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star confirmed they're not only reconciling but that she's also once again wearing her engagement ring. (The massive sparkler is estimated to be worth a casual $750,000.)

"We're taking it one day at a time," she revealed on the Dish Nation radio show. "We working on it." As for reports she jetted him to Canada with her, that's not entirely true. "I didn't take him," she explained. "He got his flight and he wanted to come."

Eagle-eyed fans first noticed the duo's love was on the rocks in May when Porsha unfollowed her fiancé on Instagram. The move came after rumors circulated that Dennis had cheated on the peach-holder with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward.

Porsha Williams Splits From Fiance Dennis McKinley

For his part, Dennis denied any wrongdoing.

"These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family," he said at the time. "My attempts to ignore this slander have only empowered Latasha Kebe (aka Tasha K.) to create more false accusations. I am currently taking legal action—and am currently being represented by Michael T. Sterling of Dreyer Sterling, LLC."

The couple announced their engagement in October, just two weeks after revealing they were expecting their first child together. (They welcomed daughter PJ in March.)

"I said yes!" she wrote on Instagram. "Matter of fact I said HELL YESSSS lol !! Love you baby #DM I'm ready for the rest of our life."

Here's hoping this second chance stays as sweet as this Georgia peach.

