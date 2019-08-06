The 100 Season 6 Finale Sets Up a Seriously Trippy Final Season

As for Octavia's sudden disappearance, Rothenberg agreed that "the mechanism by which she disappeared is new," but that doesn't mean the show is heading into a new genre.

"We're not tipping into the realm of fantasy or magic. We're going to be rooted in science as much as we can. But yeah, her ending is a cliffhanger for sure. She's not doing well and whether or not we see her again is one of those things that we're going to wait to see in season seven. I think it's safe to say we will see her again, whether she's alive or dead and we tell a story through flashback."

"One of the big themes of season seven is time," he continued. "We're telling the story in a really complex, interesting way in terms of the way time is behaving on the outer side, or the multi-sides of the anomaly."

In other words, we're going to be seeing a whole lot more of what is actually going on inside the anomaly.