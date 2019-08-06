Beauty YouTuber NikkieTutorials Gets Engaged During Romantic Italy Trip

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Aug. 6, 2019 6:11 PM

Nikkie Tutorials

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Modern Luxury

Beauty YouTube star NikkieTutorials is rocking... well, a new rock.

The 25-year-old influencer, whose real name is Nikkie de Jager, is engaged to her beau of nearly one year, Dylan! On Tuesday, the Dutch-based makeup artist shared the sweet and special news of her proposal, which took place in Italy and off the coast. Swoon!

"YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES.," Nikkie captioned her Instagram post, alongside two photos of the magical moment. In one image, Dylan had his arms wrapped around his fiancée and in the other, the makeup artist shared a close-up of her dazzling band, which featured heart-shaped diamonds that circled around her finger.

From the internet personality's post, it appears the proposal took place during their seaside lunch at the five-star hotel, Grotta Palazzese.

Making things even more special, Nikkie's fellow influencer friends couldn't contain their excitement over the news.

"Omg," Manny MUA shared, adding, "Congrats Nikkie! Wow." Carli Bybel also left a sweet note, "Congrats baby!!!!! So amazing!!!!"

Even Beyoncé's go-to makeup artist commented on the Dutch-based star's post. "Omgggggggggg," Sir John said.

Most of all, Holly Hagan said what we were all thinking. "Omg queen congratulations," she wrote. "I'm imagining your perfect wedding makeup already OMG."

Same girl, same!

Just a day before her engagement, Nikkie shared a cute snap of her and her beau on their romantic vacation. "hi just having the best time here in Italy," she captioned her Instagram, alongside a photo of her boo planting a huge kiss on her cheek. "that's it. that's the post."

Back in January, Nikkie finally showed off the new man in her life in a special Instagram upload. "meet the guy that has changed my life," she wrote. Fast forward to August, and the two are ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Congrats to the happy couple on their engagement!

