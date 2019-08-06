The Bachelor Australia's Matt Agnew Responds to Controversy Over Real Job Title

There's one thing The Bachelor Australia has made very clear this season: Matt Agnew loves space.

The 31-year-old was hyped as the franchise's first-ever astrophysicist and he's missed no chance to mention his research so far (even more than Kristen brings up China).

But, as the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Tuesday, Matt recently swapped astrophysics for a secret gig at a bank. According to the outlet, The Bachelor star is currently employed by international data analytics company Quantium, which has included work as an analyst on secondment at NAB.

Matt appeared on the Kyle & Jackie O Show on Wednesday to clear up any confusion about his job title.

"I was still employed as an astrophysicist during filming. I finished up some stuff after filming and I basically pivoted and moved into a position as a data scientist," he told the KIIS FM hosts. "[There's] a couple of the buzz words, 'machine learning', 'artificial intelligence skillset' that I was really keen to develop, so I started working with a data science consultancy called Quantium."