Tyler Cameron Makes an Early Morning Exit From Gigi Hadid's Place After Bowling Date

Tyler Cameron has an extra pep in his step this morning.

The Bachelorette contestant was spotted leaving Gigi Hadid's New York City apartment on Tuesday morning. Clad in a pair of navy blue shorts, t-shirt and white trainers, the Florida native walked through the streets after what seemed to be a fun date night. Hours later, a "calm, cool and collected" Gigi left her home to do some window shopping, an eyewitness shares.

An eyewitness previously revealed to E! News that the two models enjoyed their Monday evening at the Frames Bowling Lounge. This second date was obviously a success since, according to another eyewitness, this is "the second night in a row" that Tyler stayed at her place.

While this new romance could prove to be short-lived, a source tells E! News that there is potential for something more between Gigi and Tyler. "He really likes Gigi, but it's just a fling for now. They are both gorgeous and single and they've had fun spending time together. He's living in the moment and not thinking too much past that," a source says.