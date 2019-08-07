See the Beauty Products the Jonas Brothers Use Before Every Show

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ladies and gentlemen, the wait is over! The Happiness Begins Tour is here.

After much anticipation, the Jonas Brothers will officially kick off their reunion tour tonight in Miami.

But before they perform their biggest hits, the guys will be looking their best in the beauty department thanks to celebrity groomer Marissa Machado.

"To get the brothers set for tour, I have created kits for them with products that are specific to each of them," Marissa shared with E! News exclusively. "I choose products that are easy for them to use without me as well as products that will hold up on stage and care for their skin at the same time."

Kiehl's and V76 by Vaughn are just some of the familiar brands Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas will be using as they hit the road this summer.