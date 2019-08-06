The Opening Credits for BH90210 Will Make You Feel All the Nostalgia

The nostalgia has never been more real.

With BH90210, the sort of Beverly Hills, 90210 revival right around the corner, Fox has released the new opening credits, complete with the iconic theme song, that will make you feel.

Starring Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris, the six-episode scripted event series features the Beverly Hills, 90210 veterans as themselves as they try to mount a revival of their 1990s hit primetime soap. This time, the credits are in alphabetical order, so viewers aren't confused this is a true ensemble series. See them below.