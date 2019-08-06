Pink's Tour Crew Survives After Plane Crash Lands and Bursts Into Flames: Reports

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Aug. 6, 2019 10:10 AM
Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Pink's crew has reportedly survived a horrifying event.
After the star's performance in Oslo, Norway on Monday night, members of her tour crew were on a plane that crash landed and then burst into flames at Aarhus Airport in Demark on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Citing Danish police, Reuters reported all 10 people onboard were fortunately uninjured.
As for the Grammy-winning songstress and mother of two, Pink was not on the plane. E! News has reached out to the star's rep for comment.
While Pink has not commented on the crash, she did promote her show on Tuesday ahead of taking the stage.
"OSLO, NORWAY tonight!!!!" the performer wrote on Instagram.
The star was scheduled to perform at the CASA Arena in Horsens, Denmark on Wednesday as part of her remaining Beautiful Trauma World Tour show dates.
